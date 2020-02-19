Pacquiao-led Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League awards 10-year contract to DJMC Events, launches MPBL UAE

The Philippines and China led the emergency meeting among foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos. The special meeting is the first major multilateral event seeking to coordinate a public health...
Fast uptake of units prompts unveiling of new Zadia Tower in Greenfield City
Property developer Equus Property Venture, Inc. continues to build on its vision of future-ready and sustainable homes with the introduction of Zadia in Greenfield City. A five-building residential complex in Sta. Rosa City, Zadia offers the benefits of intermingling...
Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis
An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...
Suspect in the killing of 10 in Germany shootings ‘a rightwing terrorist’ — German police
German authorities are treating as a terrorist attack the series of two shooting incidents that killed 10 people in the western city of Hanau near Frankfurt Wednesday night. Federal counter-terrorist prosecutors took over the case and appears to be closing in on only...
Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) awarded UAE-based company DJMC Events with a 10-year contract to officially launch MPBL UAE as it expands its operations following its breakthrough success last year in Dubai.
The success is anchored with its ongoing partnership with The Filipino Times as the longest-running Filipino newspaper in the UAE ensured the participation of thousands of Filipinos during the one-day league. This time, MPBL UAE is expected to see action in the hard court stretching from 2020-2030.
MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao said: “This is a giant step for all of us at MPBL. We’ve seen tremendous growth of the league in the Philippines and we’re happy to go out of our comfort zone and impart the same vision that we have for Filipino cagers now based in UAE and other parts of Middle East. Truly, MPBL is the league of all Filipinos.”
Patterned from its mother league, the MPBL UAE International will have at least 7 teams from all of the Emirates—Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain—represented by former professional, amateur and collegiate stars in the Philippines who are playing in various local leagues.
David John, DJMC Events Managing Director, said: “There’s a big yet untapped market of Filipino basketball fans here in Dubai and the UAE. With over 700,000 Filipinos, we are optimistic that we can make Dubai as the biggest hub of basketball action in the Middle East. We can and we will achieve that thru MPBL UAE.”
Among those expected to see action are crafty guard Arnold Booker, a former teammate of two-time pro league MVP James Yap at University of the East in the UAAP, and Perpetual Help stalwart Chris Elopre, who played alongside current Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson back in the NCAA.
MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said: “Since we started in 2017, MPBL has become the premier basketball league of homegrown talents in the Philippines. But this time, we will have equally talented Filipino players who are now making a living in UAE and Middle East but still has that competitive fire.”
Both Booker and Elopre, along with other top Filipino cagers based in UAE, suited up for Dubai All Stars who split their two-game showdown with the MPBL Executives, bannered by Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao, during the MPBL Dubai Invasion at the sprawling Hamdan Sports Complex last September 2019.
Dunstan Rozario, Chairman of DJMC Events, said: “It’s been known across the world that basketball is a religion for Filipinos. That’s why we’re happy that the previous MPBL stint here in Dubai is not just a one-act show. The league is here to stay with the MPBL UAE.”
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
