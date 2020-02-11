Int’l Gymnastics Federation features PH gymnast Carlos Yulo

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...
The 2019 World Champions series of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) recently featured Filipino champion gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo.
Yulo appeared on FIG’s social media series on Instagram. In the video, FIG presented Yulo as the 2019 World Champion in Floor exercise.
RELATED STORY: Gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive President’s Award from Sportswriters Association
The video also included in its summary his championship win at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany last October 2019.
“After breaking through with bronze last year, Carlos Yulo flew to a historic gold on Floor Exercise at #Stuttgart2019 as the first Filipino gymnast to become a World champion in #Gymnastics,” FIG wrote in the caption.
READ ON: ‘Ma naka-gold ako’ – Carlos Yulo tells mom after historic gold medal win
It was a proud moment for the Philippines when Yulo won and when the Philippine flag was flown for the first time at the Worlds.
He is also the first Filipino gymnast who secured a spot for the Philippines in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan during the preliminaries.
