Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Feb 11 20, 4:36 pm

Enjoy WeMart’s affordable deals from the heart this Valentine’s Day

Feb 12 2020

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...

Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March

Feb 12 2020

(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...

Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work

Feb 12 2020

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...

Int’l Gymnastics Federation features PH gymnast Carlos Yulo

by | Sports

Feb. 11, 20 | 4:36 pm

Photo credit: FIG Instagram

The 2019 World Champions series of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) recently featured Filipino champion gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo.

Yulo appeared on FIG’s social media series on Instagram. In the video, FIG presented Yulo as the 2019 World Champion in Floor exercise.

RELATED STORY: Gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive President’s Award from Sportswriters Association

The video also included in its summary his championship win at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany last October 2019.

“After breaking through with bronze last year, Carlos Yulo flew to a historic gold on Floor Exercise at #Stuttgart2019 as the first Filipino gymnast to become a World champion in #Gymnastics,” FIG wrote in the caption.

READ ON: ‘Ma naka-gold ako’ – Carlos Yulo tells mom after historic gold medal win

It was a proud moment for the Philippines when Yulo won and when the Philippine flag was flown for the first time at the Worlds.

He is also the first Filipino gymnast who secured a spot for the Philippines in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan during the preliminaries.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

Feb 12, 2020

(WAM) -- The UAE’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai will embody its long-term efforts to create solutions that will help achieve environmental sustainability. The international exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, especially those related to renewable...

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Feb 12, 2020

Philippine officials and health experts in the UAE advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take good care of their hearts not because February is the season of love, but due to the high number of reported cases of cardiovascular-related deaths. Heart diseases are...

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Feb 12, 2020

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, but it’s also a season where you’ll hear a lot of people ranting about how exclusive this day could be. You probably have heard one or two of your single friends woofing about this day, uttering words that range...

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Feb 12, 2020

For so long, February 14 is a day dedicated only for people who are in a relationship. Valentine’s Day has always been associated with love, cuddly bears, and heart-shaped balloons—all in overwhelming hues of pink and red. It has become so commercialized for couples...

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Feb 12, 2020

When Filipinos think of living in condos, they immediately visualize tall buildings in the middle of an urban setting – or what majority of investors know as high-rise buildings. But not all families fancy high-rise living, especially for those who have their...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

