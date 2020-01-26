Efren Bata Reyes to receive lifetime achievement award

Filipino pool champion Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes will be honored by sports personalities after his successful stint in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

The 65-year-old pool player made waves after he tried winning another gold for a billiard tournament but fell short to a bronze medal. Reyes immediately won the crowd even though he admitted that he already lost his magic in playing the game.

The Philippine Sportswriters Association will be honouring Reyes with a Lifetime Achievement Award on March 6 which will be held at the Manila Hotel.

He will also be a special guest speaker in the gala night. Team Philippines will be receiving the Athlete of The Year award for winning the championship in the 30th SEA Games.

Reyes won the Athlete of the Year award three times in 1999, 2001, and 2006.

