Messi lands Barcelona goal 1-0 against Granada at La Liga

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi proved that he is the team’s ‘unquestionable talisman’ after scoring the team’s only goal at the La Liga, beating Granada 1-0 at the match held at Camp Noi at Barcelona in Spain.

Reports from Reuters state that the victory comes for the Spanish champions even after working with a new coach, Quique Setien who along with the crowds and fans from around the globe saw Messi hitting the goal at the 76th minute.

“Messi did what he has done his entire life. He has done this so many times in games like this, games when you cannot find a way through, things aren’t going for you and you are lacking inspiration, but he always conjures up something special,” said Setien as per a report from Reuters.

The win now takes Barca towards the top rank of La Liga with a total of 43 points after 20 games. Following them is second-placer Real Madrid on goal difference.

Setien’s inaugural game with Barca saw over 1005 passes and 82% possession during the match.

Barca came close to scoring two shots from Messi but third time was indeed the charm for Barcelona’s top scorer when teammate Arturo Vidal passed him the ball from substitute Riqui Piug.

“I’m very happy because we only conceded two shots in the game, we did many things well and I hope that little by little we’ll get more fluid and get sharper in front of goal,” adds Setien.