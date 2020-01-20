Messi lands Barcelona goal 1-0 against Granada at La Liga

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...
PH immigration officials to wear N95 masks amid Wuhan coronavirus threat
The Bureau of Immigration ordered all immigration officers to wear N95 masks as the Health Department probes a suspected novel coronavirus case. In a report on the Philippine Star, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has instructed immigration officers to wear...
Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case
The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...
Phivolcs: Taal eruption may occur in any of 47 craters, reiterates total evacuation
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stressed their warning that it’s not yet safe to return within the 14-kilometer danger zone as imminent hazardous eruption Taal volcano looms. Despite the seemingly weakened activity of Taal volcano,...
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi proved that he is the team’s ‘unquestionable talisman’ after scoring the team’s only goal at the La Liga, beating Granada 1-0 at the match held at Camp Noi at Barcelona in Spain.
Reports from Reuters state that the victory comes for the Spanish champions even after working with a new coach, Quique Setien who along with the crowds and fans from around the globe saw Messi hitting the goal at the 76th minute.
“Messi did what he has done his entire life. He has done this so many times in games like this, games when you cannot find a way through, things aren’t going for you and you are lacking inspiration, but he always conjures up something special,” said Setien as per a report from Reuters.
The win now takes Barca towards the top rank of La Liga with a total of 43 points after 20 games. Following them is second-placer Real Madrid on goal difference.
Setien’s inaugural game with Barca saw over 1005 passes and 82% possession during the match.
Barca came close to scoring two shots from Messi but third time was indeed the charm for Barcelona’s top scorer when teammate Arturo Vidal passed him the ball from substitute Riqui Piug.
“I’m very happy because we only conceded two shots in the game, we did many things well and I hope that little by little we’ll get more fluid and get sharper in front of goal,” adds Setien.
Jobs
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
- Front Office Receptionist
Jan 15, 2020
- Truck Driver
Jan 15, 2020
- Data Entry Operator cum Document Controller
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved