Serena Williams ends 3-year championship drought, donates winnings to bushfire victims

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano. The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...
Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE
A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...
Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million
An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...
WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall
The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...
International Tennis icon Serena Williams ended her three-year championship drought, winning the WTA Auckland Classic final.
Williams, in a gesture from the heart, also donated her winner’s cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.
This victory marks William’s first WTA trophy, following her win in Melbourne back in 2017. She has now likewise raised expectations for the upcoming Australian Open, where fans hope for Williams to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, following her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula.
The 38-year-old tennis star took the celebrations even further as she donated her US$43,000 winner’s cheque for the benefit of the Australian bushfire victims, as per reports from Agence France Presse.
Williams then shared how the ongoing tragedy in Australia had affected her deeply: “I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it’s been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and… animals and people that have lost their homes,” she said.
“I decided at the beginning of the tournament… I’d donate all my prize money for a great cause.”
It is Williams’ first title since 2017 — and her first as a mother — since she won the Australian Open while pregnant. Her 73 WTA titles now stretch across four decades, after she won her first in 1999.
“It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my face,” she said, adding she could feel her game sharpening up as she prepares to head to Melbourne.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved