Novak Djokovic insists no clear favorites this season for Australian Open

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano. The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...
Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE
A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...
Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million
An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...
WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall
The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...
Defending champion Novak Djokovics shared to the press that it’s anybody’s game this season for the Australian Open.
This, as the tennis icon led Serbia to win over 23 countries at the ATP Cup, beating Spain.
His games included wins from Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, tennis top five, Daniil Medvedev and long-time rival, Rafael Nadal who currently sits at the top rank of men’s tennis.
“Look, the last hardcourt Grand Slam was in New York, and Rafa won it. So, you know, I think it’s really open, the Australian Open or any other Slam.” he said of the US Open final where Nadal edged Medvedev in five sets, as per reports from Inquirer.
The tennis icon affirmed that many players can take the top spot for the Australian open.
“I don’t think there are really clear favorites. You have obviously Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and everything and the rankings that we get to be probably named the top three favourites. But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis,” Djokovic furthered.
“They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them,” said Djokovic as he referred to Tsitsipas’ impressive win against Thiem during the ATP Finals in London.
Djokovic enjoyed the ATP Cup hugely, a different start to how he usually begins his season, revelling in the team spirit and the large Serbian crowd support when he played in Brisbane and Sydney.
He called it the “perfect preparation” for a tilt at an eighth title at the Australian Open, which starts on January 20.
“I didn’t know what to expect from the event. Obviously I didn’t know how deep we would go and I was hoping we would pass the group stages and see how it goes,” he said.
“But these kind of team competitions are really, truly special, and I’m personally over the cloud with my emotions, and hopefully I can take that positive energy and use it for Australian Open.”
