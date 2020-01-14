Japeth’s defensive maneuvers bring second win for Ginebra

PBA Governors’ Cup finals saw Japeth Aguilar leading his team with 7 blocks against Meralco winning the game 92-84 last Sunday, January 12.

Barangay Ginebra is now on a 2-1 advantage for the best-of-seven game as the third game of the series witnessed Aguilar as a ‘defensive beast’ against Meralco, according to reports from Rappler.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, [blocking] has been my niche. I was a shot-blocker ever since high school and college. I just do my role. I know blocking is my strength so I try to do it to the best of my abilities,” said Aguilar.

The 6-foot-9’s latest performance brings him to the No.12 spot in the all-time blocks list, bringing Aguilar across the ranks of PBA legends including Alvin Patrimonio, Poch Junio, and Abe King.

Gin Kings coach Tim Cone praised Aguilar’s skills, stating that his shot-blocking exploits help their team towards their game 1 win.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that’s a better weakside defender than Japeth. He’s recognized that’s a fun skill for him. That’s something that keys the team, that keys the fans. Blocking shots is a big turnaround play,” shares Cone.