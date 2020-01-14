Tuesday, January 14, 2020

DOH warns public not to eat fish from Taal Lake 

Jan 14 2020

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano.  The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...

Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE

Jan 14 2020

A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...

Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million

Jan 14 2020

An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...

WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall

Jan 14 2020

The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...

Japeth’s defensive maneuvers bring second win for Ginebra

by | Sports

Jan. 14, 20 | 2:31 pm

PBA Governors’ Cup finals saw Japeth Aguilar leading his team with 7 blocks against Meralco winning the game 92-84 last Sunday, January 12.

Barangay Ginebra is now on a 2-1 advantage for the best-of-seven game as the third game of the series witnessed Aguilar as a ‘defensive beast’ against Meralco, according to reports from Rappler.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, [blocking] has been my niche. I was a shot-blocker ever since high school and college. I just do my role. I know blocking is my strength so I try to do it to the best of my abilities,” said Aguilar.

The 6-foot-9’s latest performance brings him to the No.12 spot in the all-time blocks list, bringing Aguilar across the ranks of PBA legends including Alvin Patrimonio, Poch Junio, and Abe King.

Gin Kings coach Tim Cone praised Aguilar’s skills, stating that his shot-blocking exploits help their team towards their game 1 win.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that’s a better weakside defender than Japeth. He’s recognized that’s a fun skill for him. That’s something that keys the team, that keys the fans. Blocking shots is a big turnaround play,” shares Cone.

