Former Buddhist monk to participate in golf’s US Masters

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano. The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...
Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE
A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...
Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million
An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...
WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall
The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...
Thailand pro-golfer Jazz Janewattananond will be heading his way towards the United States Masters with techniques to keep him level-headed during matches.
The ex-buddhist monk has meditation techniques in store – a background of which has been the talk of Asian golf as the 24-year-old heads to Augusta with two tournament victories, win at the Asian tour order of merit and an impressive performance at the PGA Championship at Bethpage, as per reports from Agence France Presse.
Now part of the golf’s top 50 players in the world, Jazz is now the second highest Asian in the rankings, just behind Im Sung-jae of South Korea. He also bagged four 2019 Asian Tour awards, and gained the confidence of his fellow pro golfers as he was hailed as the Players’ Player of the Year.
Jazz got his name from his father who loves music and began his journey in golf as one of the youngest players at 14 years and 71 days, making him a teen prodigy at Bangkok’s Asian Tour event back in 2010.
Things weren’t all smooth for the young prodigy as he lost his Asian Tour in 2016 where he decided to spend two weeks to live as a Buddhist monk afterwards.
Jazz remembers shaving his head, wearing saffron robes at the northern Chiang Rain region’s monastery where he experienced fasting, chanting and learned his now iconic meditative techniques.
Months after his time in the monastery, Jazz then won his first Asian Tour that took place in Bangladesh.
Following his time at the monastery and his first win at Bangladesh, Jazz then won five more Tours and now ranked higher than U.S. PGA Tour player and fellow countryman Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who Jazz acknowledges as his ‘older brother’
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved