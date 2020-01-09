OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

DUBAI: It was a match made in heaven – if you love basketball more than your wife.

Team OFW United recently ended the Falcons’ winning streak at the United OFW Basketball League, 69-62, running away in the first half with a good lead, at times comfortably at 15 points, before holding defenses tight as the Falcons pulled their senses and got their act together in the third frame to launch a treyful 12-3 run and briefly hold the upper hand.

Indeed, the Falcons proved formidable, turning the table around to end the third quarter with a six-point lead at 48-42.

Amor Echague of the UOFWBL organizing committee, said OFW United was hell-bent on winning the match and grabbed the lead.

“Dala ng gustong manalo ng Team OFW United at na-challenged sa liksi at husay ng Team Falcons kaya naman di na sila nagpatumpik-tumpik… hinigpitan ang dipensa at halos hindi na nila pahawakin ang star player ng Falcons na si jersey #0 at ito ang naging estratihiya at naging susi ng OFW Unted hanggang matapos ang 4th quarter na nagtapos sa 69-62,” he said.

Other scores:

Numb 56 Vs Leyte 44

Muteena 78 Vs Level Up 62

H4H 76 Vs Boss 57