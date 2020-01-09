OFW United ends Falcons’ winning streak, 69 – 62

A man from Africa was nabbed by authorities attempting to bring rough diamonds in Dubai. But while other smugglers would go the extra mile concealing their contrabands, this one did it the simplest way he could: swallow them. The Federal Customs Authority, Sharjah...
DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...
Saudi resident convicted of murder executed
Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom. Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari. Newspapers said Ghamdi...
Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe
A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother. Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject...
DUBAI: It was a match made in heaven – if you love basketball more than your wife.
Team OFW United recently ended the Falcons’ winning streak at the United OFW Basketball League, 69-62, running away in the first half with a good lead, at times comfortably at 15 points, before holding defenses tight as the Falcons pulled their senses and got their act together in the third frame to launch a treyful 12-3 run and briefly hold the upper hand.
Indeed, the Falcons proved formidable, turning the table around to end the third quarter with a six-point lead at 48-42.
Amor Echague of the UOFWBL organizing committee, said OFW United was hell-bent on winning the match and grabbed the lead.
“Dala ng gustong manalo ng Team OFW United at na-challenged sa liksi at husay ng Team Falcons kaya naman di na sila nagpatumpik-tumpik… hinigpitan ang dipensa at halos hindi na nila pahawakin ang star player ng Falcons na si jersey #0 at ito ang naging estratihiya at naging susi ng OFW Unted hanggang matapos ang 4th quarter na nagtapos sa 69-62,” he said.
Other scores:
Numb 56 Vs Leyte 44
Muteena 78 Vs Level Up 62
H4H 76 Vs Boss 57
