Ayala rolls out large-scale, sustainable estates to boost PH economy

As one of the Philippines’ leading real estate developers, Ayala Land is committed to driving sustainable economic growth through large-scale estate developments. Ayala Land believes that investing in sustainable real estate does not only benefit the environment, but also creates job opportunities and boosts economic activity in the communities where the operate.

The property developer plans to roll out new offerings and products this year, highlighting the P15.2 billion allocation to develop its Lipa and Bulacan estates over the next few years.

During the company’s Annual Stockholders Meeting, Ayala Land’s Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala mentioned that Ayala Land has launched Areza in Lipa City, Batangas and Crossroads in Plaridel, Bulacan in 2022, adding them to their long list of estates across the country.

“We are investing P15.2 billion for the initial development of these two estates over the next few years. We believe they will spur economic activity in these emerging localities, maximize synergies among our product lines, and enable us to deliver value to these local economies and their stakeholders,” the Ayala Chairman said.

The 92-hectare Areza development in Batangas is Ayala Land’s first master-planned, mixed-use estate in the province. This is Ayala’s 48th estate and its fourth in southern Luzon.

din areza1 768x432 1
Areza, Lipa, Batangas

Meanwhile, Crossroads is an 83-hectare integrated mixed-use master-planned estate in the rising enterprise zone in the eastern side of Plaridel, Bulacan.

Untitled 1 1
Crossroads, Plaridel, Bulacan

“With 49 estates across the country, we see these as additional growth platforms for ALI and as catalysts for economic progress for the communities we serve,” Zobel de Ayala added.

