RLC Residences offers worthy home investment options, ready for you

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) continue to be a large part of the property investment scene, with many eager to grow their wealth for a more secure future. One of the many investment options they can consider is ready-for-occupancy (RFO) condos, which are a proven and reliable way to generate a steady income.

Given that these are already built and immediately available, one of the main advantages of owning RFO properties is that it allows homeowners to start earning from their investment as soon as possible and maximize the time for it to appreciate in value.

If you are a financially-savvy OFW looking to start your home investment journey, RLC Residences offers numerous RFO developments across Metro Manila that are ready for you! Here are just some of these outstanding properties and the reasons they are worth considering for your next investment:

Sought-after Locations

A prime location is a top priority for home seekers, and RLC Residences takes this need into consideration when it comes to their projects. For instance, The Trion Towers in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) has one of the most sought-after addresses in the Metro. Located along 8th Avenue cor. McKinley Parkway, this three-tower development is minutes away from corporate offices, international schools, private hospitals, and must-visit lifestyle destinations.

Situated within the bustling district of BGC, The Trion Towers gives residents access to exciting shopping and dining options, prestigious international schools, and top-notch medical facilities. Endless opportunities for leisure and entertainment, as well as essential establishments, are all within reach.

Another development by RLC Residences that has a similarly convenient location is Axis Residences. Located within the Robinsons Pioneer Complex, this condo is within walking distance of transport hubs including the Boni Avenue MRT Station, as well as a redevelopment that is set to become a premier lifestyle center. It is also just a short ride from the popular Robinsons Galleria and Central Business Districts such as Makati and Ortigas.

With continued growth and development seen in these parts of the metro, you can also expect the value of these two prime properties to steadily increase over time. On top of this, both The Trion Towers and Axis Residences feature units and amenities that support dynamic city lifestyles. Offering well-spaced flats, plus indoor and outdoor facilities that allow residents to find the right balance between work and play, these projects are sure to stand out to potential renters looking for a home near their workplaces in these areas.

Easy Access to Life’s Essentials

A development that provides easy access to essential goods is sure to be in demand among potential tenants. Among RLC Residences’ properties that cater to this need is The Sapphire Bloc. Bounded by Onyx, Sapphire, and Garnet streets in Ortigas Center, one of its major advantages is its ease of access to essential establishments. In addition to the shops, restaurants, and other retail spaces located right on the ground floor, malls such as Robinsons Galleria are even within walking distance of the condo.

With top schools and healthcare facilities also close by, this award-winning development provides individuals and families alike the space and freedom they need in order to thrive. This proximity to life’s essentials not only makes The Sapphire Bloc very appealing to would-be lessors, but also gives it a high potential for property appreciation – making it the ideal investment option.

Built for Well-balanced Lifestyles

Besides convenience and accessibility, another consideration that many home seekers have is the lifestyle that a new home can support. Those who constantly spend their days on the go, for example, may be looking for a home that will allow them to find rest and relaxation. One property that would appeal to these individuals would be The Radiance Manila Bay. Located along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay, this prime development is a place to recharge in the midst of the bustling metro.

With one-bedroom units with balcony options available, this two-tower condominium gives residents ample space to unwind after a long day and appreciate relaxing views of the famed Manila Bay sunset from the comfort of their homes. These magnificent views and amenities that cater to their wellness make this RFO development a retreat that potential renters would surely love to come home to.

Value Added Services

Choosing a developer that supports your goals is essential when investing, more so when you are purchasing a unit from abroad. The good news is that RLC Residences understands this and provides after-sales support through its Leasing team, which can assist you in renting out your unit. By registering your unit for lease through the myRLC online portal, they can help match you with the right tenant.

RLC Residences also helps residents maintain their households through RingRob, an exclusive online concierge that provides essential services, including laundry, water delivery, and basic repairs. This unique perk is sure to provide your would-be renters with the convenient and efficient home life that they seek.

Special Home Deals, Ready for you

To maximize the time needed for your property to appreciate, it’s important to start investing as early as you can. However, since this is a decision that involves your hard-earned money, it is also a must to take advantage of any promos or discounts available. Fortunately, you can feel confident in taking that next step as soon as possible with special home deals that are available for homebuyers that are interested in RLC Residences’ RFO developments.

For a limited time, you can avail 7% discount on all units at Axis Residences, 10% off on units at The Sapphire Bloc’s North and West Towers, and up to 30% off on select units at The Radiance Manila Bay. You may also enjoy your new unit at The Trion Towers in just 30 days through the Early Move-In promo.

For a limited time, you can avail 7% discount on all units at Axis Residences, 10% off on units at The Sapphire Bloc's North and West Towers, and up to 30% off on select units at The Radiance Manila Bay. You may also enjoy your new unit at The Trion Towers in just 30 days through the Early Move-In promo.