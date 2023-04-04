Invest in a home designed for wellness, choose The Radiance Manila Bay

More and more home seekers are now seeing the value of developments that cater to balanced lifestyles. Colliers’ Q3 2022 Residential Survey describes its respondents’ preference for homes with open spaces, multi-use amenities, and other features for sustainable and balanced living. This demand is projected to grow as health, wellness, and self-care continue to be a priority for many people.

If you are seeking a real estate investment option in the Philippines, one that’s designed for well-balanced lifestyles is sure to be a wise choice. A great example to consider would be The Radiance Manila Bay, a top-quality project by RLC Residences, the residential arm of real estate giant Robinsons Land. This prime development in Pasay City is ready to cater to the various needs of investors seeking to grow their hard-earned capital, as well as the increasing demand for a home designed for wellness.

Sought-after Location

Situated along Roxas Boulevard, The Radiance Manila Bay provides easy access to a multitude of places for recreation and entertainment. The nearby Robinsons Place Manila mall offers countless retail, dining, and lifestyle finds. Cultural and historical sites, such as Rizal Park and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, plus family-friendly attractions including Manila Ocean Park are all just a short drive away from the condo. At the same time, the property enjoys close proximity to business districts around Manila and Pasay, as well as numerous embassies, government institutions, and top universities.

Being so close to both lifestyle destinations and essential establishments makes this condo a sought-after option for potential renters who are looking to maintain a balance between work and leisure – which is ideal if you are keen on turning your home investment into an additional source of income. Such a convenient location also gives The Radiance Manila Bay an increased potential to appreciate in value, especially as more establishments continue to rise in and around this bustling area.

Designed for balanced lifestyles

The Radiance Manila Bay provides a home where any urban dweller can unwind, with one-bedroom and executive one-bedroom ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units that are well-spaced and designed for rest and relaxation. Many of these even feature balconies where residents can step out and marvel at the view of the Manila Bay sunset.

It also offers a range of amenities that encourage residents to make time for leisure and self-care. Here, residents can for a swim in the 50m outdoor lap pool, appreciate the well-maintained landscapes in the meditation garden, and take in the scenic views from the Sky Lounge.

Equipped with such a wide selection of amenities for wellness and beautifully-made units that are built for complete comfort, a home like The Radiance Manila Bay is sure to be in demand with more and more renters looking for a home that supports their well-being.

This demand can further drive the value of your investment to increase with time. Since the condo is ready for occupancy, you may also let your tenants settle into your unit as soon as they are ready – allowing you to earn from your investment almost immediately.

Invest in your financial well-being with ease

Choosing a developer that supports your goals is essential when investing, more so when you are purchasing a unit from abroad. As one of the largest and most reliable real estate developers in the Philippines, RLC Residences understands the aspirations and needs of its home investors, providing after-sales support to help them meet these.

For those interested in leasing out their home investment, RLC Residences ensures a hassle-free experience through its Leasing team. Homeowners can easily register their unit for lease through myRLC Home online platform and the Leasing team will be able to assist through the step-by-step process of renting out their unit – from finding the right tenant to scheduling viewings and assisting on move-in day.

At the same time, residents can enjoy exclusive access to digital services that will make it easier to manage your home investment remotely. Through the online Buyer’s Portal, homeowners can monitor their billings and payments with ease. The myRLC Home Service Portal also allows homeowners to settle dues, secure necessary permits, and more. These unique services from RLC Residences are sure to make The Radiance Manila Bay a top choice for both investors and potential tenants, ensuring the convenience and efficiency they seek.

Additionally, you can get the best deals on your investment with special rates that are available for would-be homebuyers. For a limited time, you can enjoy as much as 30% off on select units at this top-notch residential development.

If you’re ready to invest in a home designed for wellness like The Radiance Manila Bay, start by getting in touch with a Property Specialist today. You may also visit rlcresidences.com and follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram for updates on their award-winning projects and their latest developments.