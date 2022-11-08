Top investment considerations for first time OFW investors

In the post-pandemic era, the Philippines’ real estate market has showed its resilience with property values either staying level – with some properties even reaching higher appreciation amidst the global crisis that sparked the interest of first time OFW investors.

Karlo Jamer, Senior Property Specialist at DoubleDragon Properties Corporation, said that Filipinos nowadays are more conscientious when make investment decisions focused on sustainable, increasing returns over time.

“Return in value is what clients often look for, key located investments that can make returns and weather any business climate,” said Jamer.

Here are the most common considerations and impressions that OFWs feel when they invest for the first time.

Fulfillment. OFWs/First time investors feel more fulfilled when they invest in real estate. For OFWs, real estate provides them the assurance that whatever they invest in has value and will have good returns through capital appreciation.

Stability. Jamer likewise explained that compared to other investment tools, only real estate has been proven to appreciate in its value over the years.

“Having a real estate investment will keep you assured that whatever happens in the economy, one is assured that the investment won’t be highly affected since real estate is one of the safest and usually unharmed,” said Jamer.

Valuable asset. OFWs toil for several years abroad just to give their family a good life. Jamer advised OFWs that the sooner OFWs invest in property, the earlier they can get to reap the benefits of capital appreciation and turn their real estate into something that has value that just increases as time passes by.

“You are assured that by investing now, you are securing that your hard earned money, by turning it into a valuable asset that can provide you and your family security through returns in value,” explained Jamer.