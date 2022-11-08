PropertyLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BPI Pamana Padala dedicated for OFWs to help Pinoy expats manage remittances more efficiently

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Every month, one of the regular activities among overseas Filipinos is a trip to their preferred remittance center to send financial assistance to their family. And while those can easily be tracked through pen-and-paper budgeting, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has offered a bank account called ‘BPI Pamana Padala’ dedicated to OFWs which will help them manage their finances better.

Randall Asejo, Relationship Manager and Marketing Expat at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said that BPI has created the BPI Pamana Padala account that caters specifically for OFWs who want to both manage their finances in the Philippines and streamline their family’s spending habits at the same time, with a lot of benefits in tow.

“This is an account exclusive sa mga OFWs. Zero maintaining balance ito. Upon opening meron po kayong 90-days insurance coverage and may libreng life insurance na nakadepende po sa amount na hinulog ninyo for the past 12 months,” explained Asejo during his keynote speech titled “Buhay Asenso sa Bawat Padala” at the recently-held Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition.

“We highly recommend or suggest na kung magpapadala kayo sa papunta sa inyong BPI account, doon po kayo sa aming mga remittance partners,” he added.

ppie bpi randall asejo 2

OFWs based in the UAE can easily visit BPI’s representative office in Dubai at Shop no. 1, Al Diyafah Bldg, same side with Carrefour opposite Hana Center – Al Mankhool Rd – Dubai to create an account, inquire about home loans as well as other services.

Requirements include:

– Original valid ID with photo and signature
– Proof of OFW Status
– Peso/US Dollar Deposit
– The applicant must be between 18-55 years old

The BPI Pamana Padala benefits for OFWs include a remittance continuation plan; a free 90-day personal accident insurance with up to Php100,000 coverage; and free life insurance provided the OFW sends four remittances per year. The life insurance has a coverage of up to Php 300,000.

For more info, visit: https://www.bpi.com.ph/pamanapadala

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

TFT billy

Billy Crawford enters ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finals in France

3 mins ago
nbi photo

NBI not discounting possibility of a bigger mastermind other than Bantag in Percy Lapid slay 

25 mins ago
TFT SUMMER2023

Cebu Pacific offers Dh299 one-way fare for Summer 2023

36 mins ago
Rico Mondejar PPIE 1

Top tips on overcoming stage fright when speaking in public

57 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button