AyalaLand reveals top trending properties among OFWs in UAE

Manuel Arbues, Regional Head at AyalaLand, outlines four trending properties of AyalaLand as follows: Avida Verge, Avida Makati Southpoint, Amaya Skies Cubao, and Amaya Skies Shaw.

He revealed that these four AyalaLand properties have trended among OFWs seeing that these are more affordable projects with payment options that range from only AED 360 to AED 500 per month.

“Yung mga property na ito ay patok sa OFWs primarily because mas affordable itong mga projects na ‘to at napakaganda ng payment term na in-o-offer. May mga stretch sometimes as as long as sixty months, for as low as AED500 or AED360, mayroon ka ng Ayala investment. It’s an Ayala Land investment already and Metro Manila pa yan,” said Arbues.

He also added that the premium locations of these properties at the heart of Manila makes it even more worthwhile and enticing among OFWs to invest at.

“Yung prospect at investment potential nitong mga projects – iyong location is perfect since it’s along EDSA, along major thoroughfare ng Metro Manila. Walang project ng AyalaLand ang bumababa (ng presyo). It’s best to grab the opportunity habang may available pang inventory,” explained Arbues.

He said that since these four AyalaLand properties have been selling fast not just in the Philippines but also among OFWs in the UAE.

“Sobrang ganda ng bentahan – maraming mga overseas Filipinos dito sa UAE ang bumibili dito sa mga projects natin na ‘to. So habang mayroon pa, it’s best na bumili na kayo habang ino-offer pa ng mga developers – ng Avida at Amaya itong mga strecthed payment terms, bilhin na natin ngayon,” advised Arbues.