Preselling properties gateway to affordable investments with optimal returns – RLC Residences

Filipinos planning to invest in property now have another reason to buy as soon as they can, so they could ride the wave of price appreciation as the years go by.

RLC Residences SYNC Tower, for instance, has recorded a significant 14% price appreciation in just two years’ time.

John Richard Sotelo, Senior Vice President, and Business Unit General Manager RLC Residences stated that in the time period from the launch of SYNC’s first tower ‘S’ in 2019, to the second tower ‘Y’, the price of these properties rose despite the economic struggles posed by the pandemic.

“From a price or value standpoint, the value of a property is significantly lower just as you launch it. But the value of a property appreciates year on year as you go up. And once the building is completed and it’s ready for turnover occupancy, nag appreciate na yung value ng property – and that’s one of the great things about real estate,” explained Sotelo.

The RLC Residences SVP further explained that one of the secrets behind the multi-awarded real estate developers’ success through 30 years is that they always put the benefit of their customers at each and every real estate development that they build.

“When you buy a condo or any piece of property, you’re making a bet on the developer who’s building it for you. Deal with reputable developers, brokers, real estate sellers, and know about them. For RLC Residences, we’re a multi-awarded real estate developer with over 30 years of experience. We have been successfully delivering and building beautiful, well-designed condominiums for a long period of time. The reason why we’re awarded all of these is because we always put the customer in the center. We are guided by the wisdom of our conglomerate, the Gokongwei Group by the wisdom of our CEO, Frederick D. Go,” said Sotelo.

He also advised overseas Filipinos to scrutinize and study their options so that they can make a lifelong commitment that they can proudly pass on to the next generation.

“The goal is before you make the decision to buy, alam niyo lahat nang kailangan niyong malaman so you can make the right decision because it’s not a small investment to make. And owning a home is a dream of every Filipino. So we want to make an informed decision as much as possible,” he added.