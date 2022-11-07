OFWs encouraged to avail entrepreneurship loans, undergo free business training spearheaded by PH gov’t – DTI

Overseas Filipinos who are planning to launch a business in the Philippines are urged to take advantage of financial assistance from the Philippine government for budding entrepreneurs, and to participate in the government’s array of livelihood seminars, which are provided free of charge and are often live streamed through Facebook.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Commercial Attache in the Middle East Charmaine Mignon Yalong said that the DTI, through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Dubai regularly holds mentoring sessions that are available for free through their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DTI.Dubai/

“This is all part of our program which is ‘Trabaho. Negosyo. Kabuhayan.’ In general that’s how summarize the mandate of DTI. Gusto naming magbigay ng trabaho, tumulong sa negosyo at mag-improve ang kabuhayan,” explained Yalong during her talk titled: “Serbisyong OFW: Financial Assistance Projects for Returning OFWs” during the recently-held Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition.

She added that the DTI hopes that more overseas Filipinos could jump in the entrepreneurship bandwagon as this will help not just the Filipino who will earn from her/his business, this would also ripple to benefit the Philippine economy by creating more jobs, thereby providing income to even more Filipino families.

“We believe in DTI na the way for the Philippines to increase jobs and to have more income is to promote entrepreneurship. Sa Philippines, 99 percent of our businesses are MSMEs so we really have to support our Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. In the Philippines’ Ambisyon 2040, we want a prosperous middle class society where no one is poor and our people will enjoy long and healthy lives,” explained Yalong.

Yalong likewise stated that DTI provides guidance as to which types of funding the OFW could avail, provided that the business that the OFW is planning will be based in the Philippines.

“Marami pong government agencies that can provide funding for aspiring entrepreneurs. May mga loans na pwede mong ma-avail specifically for returning OFWs. So iyon kailangan nag-‘for good’ ka na. Pero there are other loan facilities where you don’t have to be based in the Philippines pero what’s key is that the business has to be in the Philippines,” said Yalong.

Those who would like to inquire about getting financial assistance for Filipinos entrepreneurs who wish to launch their business in the Philippines may send an email to: [email protected]