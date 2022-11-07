Manila remains one of PH’s top property hotspots among OFWs – here’s why

Through the years, Manila has positioned itself as one of the ‘must haves’ among property investors – especially those who plan to turn their property into their passive income generator.

During the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibitions panel discussion titled “Hinahanap-hanap ka Manila”, property experts outlined that Manila has earned its reputation as an investment hotspot owing to its strategic location for educational institutions, business districts, and comprehensive property management services.

Maria Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion, Group Head of Sales at Federal Land, Inc. explained that there are several projects under the real estate developer which OFWs have opted for since it’s nearby several high schools and even universities.

“In the case of Federal Land, we have some projects in close proximity to either the University Belt or even near the high schools like Xavier and Poveda we have the One Wilson Square in San Juan or we have the Capital Tower in E. Rodriguez where all the medical schools are. So since 2021 nagpick up na, not even before the start of face-to-face, people are seeing the opportunity because of capital appreciation. So they’ve realized that since developers are offering very flexible terms that now would be a good time to buy,” said Saenz-Resurreccion.

Michael Russell Lo Reyes, Division Head & Vice President for International Sales at Greenfield Development Corporation highlighted the fact that the Philippines’ real estate market is bustling since developers are now not just merely building structures – they’re creating inclusive communities in Manila and around the Philippines which assure better living once they head back home for good.

“One good thing about all the developers right is we’re creating a lot of communities in every town and every part of the Philippines. My advice is for OFWs to never stop investing on yourself and back at home. The reason why you guys are actually here because you want to earn a good life and probably open up a business and buy your future home so never stop investing,” said Reyes.

Manny Arbues, Regional Head at Ayala Land Incorporated stated that OFWs should not hesitate about purchasing property in Manila just because it looks pricey. He advised that if OFWs have a stable job where they have become indispensable to their bosses, they should realize the fact that what they today has risen compared to five years ago.

“Kung okay ka naman sa UAE, maganda naman yung trabaho mo, valued employee ka nung boss mo – wag kang matakot na mag-invest. Marami kasi akong napansin after handling operations for several years. Marami na akong nakakausap na mga kababayan, takot na takot sila. Anong sinasabi ko? Yung sweldo mo ngayon, hindi yan pareho ng sweldo mo five years ago. Tumataas ang sweldo mo and definitely because yung sweldo mo ngayon mas mataas kaysa sa sweldo mo give years ago, what more five years from now?

“However, ito yung ina-advise ko lagi – be prepared to make some adjustments sa lifestyle. Sa mga lalaki medyo hinay, hinay sa pagbili ng sapatos. Yung mga babae hinay-hinay sa bags. Hinay-hinay muna sa gastos until such time na nakapa na natin, nakakapagbayad na tayo ng downpayment natin, medyo may kaunting na tayong napapadala sa pamilya natin, and then that’s the time pwede ka na ulit bumili ng sapatos, bags. Be prepared for that but nonetheless, wag kang matakot because kung anuman yung sweldo mo ngayon will not be the same. The worst that can happen to you is regret where sasabihin mo Five years from now ‘sana pala yung mas malaking unit na yung binili ko. Sana pala mas malaking bahay yung binili ko.’ he added.