Two properties in PH where you can invest in for as low as AED650 per month

OFWs who intend to invest in the Philippines can now begin their property investment journey for only AED 650 per month!

Johann Escanan, a real estate expert from Rockwell Land Corporation in the Philippines, states that they now have two properties that OFWs can invest in the Greater Manila Area as follows:

The Arton by Rockwell. Located at Katipunan in Quezon City, this property will provide ease of access for its tenants for one of the upcoming Subway stations in the Philippines – the Katipunan Subway station. It’s also in close proximity to schools and colleges such as the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Ateneo de Manila University, and Miriam College to name a few.

Escañan further added that this makes for an ideal place for growing families.

“So finally, magkakaroon na ng subway dito sa Metro Manila and yung maganda sa Arton, it’s only three kilometers away from the Katipunan subway station. And like I mentioned earlier, this is also near Ateneo de Manila University near UP Diliman and near Miriam College – so maganda talaga investment yung Arton especially kung may mga anak kayo na mag-s-study sa ma schools ito,” said Escanan.

East Bay Residences. Located in close proximity to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Sucat Paranaque, this property gives ease of access not only to the country’s biggest airport but also to key roadways such as the South Luzon Expressway, the Skyway, and C6. It is also located nearby central business districts such as Makati, BGC, Alabang, and Pasay City.

Escañan advised that East Bay Residences will be ideal for those who wish to have their unit leased to generate passive income.

“This will definitely be a promising investment for OFWs if you’d like to have the unit leased out. We have dedicated leasing teams that wil assist you in leasing the units out. So mga kabayan may passive income din kayo na ma-re-receive kahit wala kayo dito sa Pilipinas,” said Escañan.

Rockwell’s East Bay Residences in Metro Manila has properties that start at only AED 655 (Php 9.5k) monthly, as well as at The Arton by Rockwell starting from AED 726 (Php 10k) per month.