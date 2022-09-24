Begin investing in your dream home starting from AED 650 with Rockwell

A majority of Filipinos in the UAE often have disposable income even after allocating it for their monthly payments and bills.

Most often than not, Filipinos often allot this disposable income for the latest gadget, a quick getaway outside the UAE, or for food. What’s common among these three are that they are short-term pleasures – and the good news is that OFWs always have the option to think long term, and that’s by opting for property investments with values that grow over time.

Rosee Alimon, a property expert from Rockwell Land Corporation, assures OFWs that there are several reasons as to how and why Rockwell makes for an ideal investment decision starting from only AED 650.

Tight Security. Rockwell’s community is not only gated, they also have guards on standby and each property owner has access cards that only services the owner’s designated floor.

Extensive sales service. From the initial sales to the moment the OFW decides to sell their property, Rockwell provides extensive support for all of their clients.

“Our service is end to end, hindi mawawala ang service ng Rockwell after the unit is turned over to you. We have our own inhouse property management team and inhouse leasing team as well if you want to rent out your property. We also have an inhouse secondary sales team if you want to sell your property,” said Alimon.

100% continuous power generation. Seeing that the Philippines is prone to black outs, Rockwell has anticipated this problem and equipped all of their properties with backup generators.

“Alam niyo naman na may tendency na mag-blackout sa Pilipinas. If this happens, magki-kick in yung generator namin and you can use your appliances as if hindi nagblack out,” said Alimon.

Strategic Locations. Rockwell’s properties are spread all across not only in Metro Manila, but at different areas around the country as well. The properties located at areas near central business districts, highways, and main roads.

Rockwell’s East Bay Residences in Metro Manila has properties that start at only AED 655 (Php 9.5k) monthly, as well as at The Arton by Rockwell starting from AED 726 (Php 10k) per month.