Two main benefits of real estate which make it stand out as an investment for OFWs

OFWs in UAE stand to benefit from investing in real estate, for two main reasons relating to its value.

Mika Bautista-Naguiat, Project Director & Sales Head of Rockwell Land Corporation said that real estate investments get to enjoy Capital Appreciation and Rental Yields which OFWs can enjoy even if they’re still working overseas.

For capital appreciation, it’s the fact that even as OFWs pay their monthly dues at small amounts, the value of their real estate property is already growing the moment they purchase it.

“Let’s say hinuhulugan mo siya, nag-downpayment ka for as low as 500 a month lang, nag-i-increase ang value nito. Even if konti lang ang binabayaran mo, the property is already increasing (its value). Every year, nag-i-increase kami 8-10% yan,” said Bautista-Naguiat during the free webinar titled TFT Usapang OFW: Why should you consider getting property assets in prime locations?

She also added that once the property is handed over to the OFWs, they can get to enjoy passive income in the form of rental yields.

“Pag na turnover na ang property, you get to enjoy rental yields. I would say this is about 4-6% (of your property’s value) so yan yung kagandahanan ng real estate kasi twofold siya,” explained Bautista-Naguiat.

