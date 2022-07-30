Transparency key to winning OFWs’ trust in real estate investments

One of the main concerns among OFWs is finding out where their hard-earned money goes especially when dealing with agents overseas.

In a webinar led by The Filipino Times titled “TFT Usapang OFW: Why should you consider getting property assets in prime locations?”, Mika Bautista-Naguiat, Project Director & Sales Head of Rockwell Land Corporation said that OFWs can make sure that they are dealing with real estate agents coming from trusted and reputable developers by checking these three things:

Identification. Bautista-Naguiat highlighted that in today’s digitally-driven age, OFWs should always check a real estate agent’s email address and proper identification papers that they’re truly working for the said developer.

“The email address should have the developer’s name kasi digital na lahat. Ask for their IDs – if they’re working for that credible developer, may ID iyan,” said Bautista-Naguiat.

Remitting direct to developer. The main concern for most OFWs is that they have to make sure that whatever amount they’re remitting goes straight to their investment. Bautista-Naguiat stressed that OFWs should not practice sending their money to their agent: “Yung pinakaimportate, if magbabayad at magre-remit ka ng cash dapat yung account name should be the developer. It cannot be the agent, it’s got to be the developer.”

Clear paper trail. Another clear sign that you’re dealing with a reputable developer is through paper trails which allows OFWs to keep track of their payments made so far for their property.

“With credible developers, your statement of accounts will be sent to you. They even mail it to you quarterly, you will get that. Pag reputable and credible ang developer, may papeles yan,” said Bautista-Naguiat.

For more information, call 00 63 7 793 0088 or visit the Rockwell website at https://www.e-rockwell.com/

Find Rockwell Land Corporation on social media @rockwelllandcorporation on Facebook and @RockwellLifePH on Instagram .

For inquiries, send an email to [email protected]

Enjoy your opportunity to win Amazon vouchers and staycations by registering at: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell/