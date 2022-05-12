Maximize your condo space with these seven quick-and-easy tips

Living in a condo doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your lifestyle – you simply have to be clever about how you manage your space. Here are a few products and recommendations to help condo owners, particularly those who will be living in their own condo for the first time, make the most of each area provided to them.

Ottomans with several functions. Double-purpose ottomans are lifesavers. Aside from being elegant chairs, specialist ottomans now offer hidden storage within; ideal for your non-visible items.

Ledgers that are slim and transparent. This storage solution is ideal for individuals who like a clean and modern look in their house. For a clean look, display your beautiful collection of trinkets such as books and vases.

Bottles and jars. Don’t discard the bottled jars that were used throughout the Christmas season. You may use these jars to store household essentials like sugar, salt, and pepper.

Use every available space. Shoes, purses, clothing, and books may all be stored on freestanding shelves and cabinets. Put these shelves in the corners of your unit to save even more room.

Vertical storage. This is still a great method to add storage to your condo apartment. Hang your workplace souvenirs on the wall with metal hangers. Choose a vibrant color to add a splash of color to your house.

Select square containers. Square storage is easy to organize and match. You should have no trouble finding a place for these containers in your apartment.

Elevated platforms. Building your own elevated platform is ideal for small spaces. It may be making your own room for your bed frame or a little wardrobe. It’s a loft-style design that’s both trendy and appealing to the eye.

