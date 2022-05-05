Experience the synergy of Filipino hospitality and Japanese lifestyle at Federal Land’s ‘Aki Tower’ at The Seasons Residences

Federal Land, Inc., in collaboration with Nomura Real Estate Development and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., has launched the third residential tower of The Seasons Residences – Aki Tower. Inspired by Japan’s evocative fall season, discriminating homeowners may anticipate beautifully planned facilities and living spaces to fuel their creativity.

The first two towers, Haru and Natsu, were launched before Aki Tower.

The Seasons Homes is a mixed-use complex set to emerge in Federal Land’s master-planned neighborhood Grand Central Park in Bonifacio Global City, offering luxurious residences, tailored amenities, and the country’s first MITSUKOSHI.

It combines Filipino warmth and a feeling of community with Japanese quality and innovation.

The partners that brought the development to existence are dedicated to preserving Japanese craftsmanship and quality.

Nikken Sekkei Group for the overall conceptual design; Nomura Co., Ltd for the mall interior design; Torafu Architects for the façade idea; and Asao Tokolo for the façade pattern were all engaged by the joint venture to pave the way for the authentic design featured in all towers.

The Seasons Residences include excellent Japanese innovations designed to raise the bar for its occupants’ comfort, convenience, and usefulness. At The Seasons Residences, innovative Japanese technology is tuned to assure safety and security. All four towers are outfitted with Viscoelastic Coupling Dampers, a breakthrough in seismic vibration control technology that can endure the Philippines’ and Japan’s regular earthquakes and heavy winds.

Experience the Japanese way of life at The Seasons Residences, located in the thriving Bonifacio Global City. Own a piece of Japan at the heart of BGC. To know more about The Seasons Residences Aki Tower, visit www.theseasonsresidences.ph or call (632) 8359 6756 to schedule a private viewing in the showroom located at 7th Avenue corner 34th Street, Grand Central Park, BGC.

