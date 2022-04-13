Live at the bountiful lands of the North at Sta Lucia Land’s Colinas Verdes

One of the biggest considerations of OFWs when purchasing a house-and-lot nowadays is accessibility to key facilities, while staying outside the busy streets of the city at the same time. Hitting these two birds with one stone is a new and upcoming masterplanned community in Bulacan – Sta Lucia Land’s ‘Colinas Verdes’.

Colinas Verdes is a 261-hectare masterplanned community in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan’s up-and-coming Tungkong Mangga neighborhood. At the foot of the Sierra Madre, it provides house-and-lot and lot-only properties.

Because the project is located outside of North Caloocan, you’ll be riding down Edsa in under two hours. MRT-7, which would connect San Jose del Monte to Cavite, will also help the city. Malls, schools, hospitals, civic buildings, and houses of worship are already close to Colinas Verdes, but as Bulacan grows, there will be more.

Colinas Verdes will maintain its tranquility and rural appeal even if the economy soars. A perimeter fence surrounds the complex, and a guardhouse at the entrance ensures security 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trees and open places are highly prized. Families will like the spaciousness of the houses, which allows them to enjoy their solitude. The city’s first affluent country club adds to the suburban feel. Swimming pools, cafes, tennis courts, gaming rooms, saunas, and even bowling alleys are all available there.

If that isn’t enough to convince you of how wonderful it would be to live in Colinas Verdes, Sta. Lucia’s top-notch onsite development will. Wide concrete roadways with curbs and gutters go through the hamlet. You may jog on the paved pathways while seeing the undulating countryside and being shaded by trees.

Meet Sta. Lucia Land Inc. at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is an exhibitor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.