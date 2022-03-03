Top reasons why condos are an ideal investment for OFWs

When overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrive at NAIA after years of toiling abroad, they are typically looking forward to a fresh start. And what better way to begin a new life back at home than to unwind in your new condo? Congratulations!

Here are some of the reasons why investing in a condominium is an excellent alternative for OFWs looking for a fresh start:

Relaxation. OFWs have spent the majority of their time working overseas. Despite having at least one day off work each week, they choose to spend it at home resting. They can no longer savor and luxuriate in life’s pleasant moments. If you can’t go to a park on weekends, why not bring the park closer to you? Many condominiums in the Philippines include tranquillity parks where homeowners may rest and enjoy themselves in the privacy of their own residences.

Flexible payment terms. Although OFWs are typically skilled at budgeting their money, having flexible condo payment arrangements is always a plus. Simple payment arrangements in a condo that provides more than you pay for? So why not?

Comfort. One of the things that OFWs miss about the Philippines is the time spent with family and friends in beaches and resorts. You don’t have to look far for these when you own a condominium unit. These private enclaves include a variety of facilities that will keep the whole family entertained for hours. Swimming pools, indoor gyms, playgrounds for children, and clubhouses are just a few of the facilities accessible to condo owners.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this November 5-6, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.