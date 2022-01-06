Ayala Land affirms commitment to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

Ayala Land’s push for green development projects and long-term sustainability includes reducing its carbon footprint to zero by 2022.

The real estate developer has long been dedicated to environmental conservation and green design, championing sustainability in all of its development projects in the Philippines.

Echoing the call for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which seeks to achieve a more sustainable future for the world, Ayala Land’s green developments are continuously improving.

Climate change, for instance, is an important issue that demands immediate action. Oftentimes, environmental and socioeconomic factors such as this come into play, and it can only emphasize the significance of following through on sustainable real estate development.

Achieving net-zero

As of the end of Q1 2021, Ayala Land has already achieved 91 percent carbon neutrality throughout all of its commercial properties – a project that began in 2017 and is on-pace to be 100 percent completed by 2022.

Ayala Land has transitioned to using renewable energy sources and has spearheaded massive reforestation projects in the past few years.

To date, 63 percent of Ayala Land’s leasable commercial properties have been powered by renewables; and 25,000 trees sprawled across 24 hectares equivalent to 80 percent of Ayala Land’s total carbon forest area which is now covered in towering heights of lush greenery.

Ayala Land’s sustainable property development projects also include fully moving away from fossil fuels as an energy source for all its properties and protecting 586 hectares of carbon forests by 2022.

Following through on Ayala Land’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, the real estate developer supports the nation’s collective goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent in 2030 – a global commitment in addressing climate change through sustainable, green development projects.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held on April 1 – 2, 2022 at Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.