Top ideas for OFWs to find suitable condos in PH this 2020

A shared dream of many OFW’s is to one day have the opportunity to own their own property. Whether it be a house and lot or perhaps their own condo unit.

In deciding to purchase a condo, several important factors come into play, especially if one aims to earn money off of their investment.

Here’s a quick guide that you can follow:

Location –

First on the list is the location of your potential condo. Location is the most important factor in real estate investing and you must foresee what the development of the surrounding area will look like in 5-10 year’s time.

OFWs have the option to either go for urban areas, located mostly in Metro Manila, or suburban areas which are more affordable but are quickly increasing in value. Provinces in the “Greater Manila” area, such as Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite are now becoming attractive areas in which to invest in.

Reputation –

Your chosen developer should have a strong reputation and should exhibit a great history and track record of developing communities. They should be capable of not only of providing top-notch infrastructure but also nurturing and fostering communities within their developments.

OFWs can check with their family and contacts, who have experience with various developers in the Philippines, to make sure that their choice of developer is trustworthy and capable of delivering the best possible product.

Lifestyle –

Filipinos who are tired of the hustle and bustle of big city life in their respective cities may hope to enjoy a more quiet, peaceful, and relaxing space for them and their family back home.

Greenfield Development Corporation is ready to deliver just that. Located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Greenfield City is the biggest development of Greenfield Development Corporation. Greenfield has a long track record of client satisfaction and successful community development spanning over several decades.

Within Greenfield City lies Zadia – a low density, modern, and green condominium development that was developed with the promise of providing “greenspiration” to those who choose to call it home. It is the perfect development for OFWs who may want a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life and relax in a more family-friendly and peaceful environment that allows them to enjoy all the wonders that nature has to offer.

Eighty percent of the entire development has been allocated to open and green spaces. Tree-lined roads, lush gardens, playgrounds for the kids and other family-friendly amenities dot the common spaces of the development. Each unit will also have a balcony which will allow for refreshing views of the development.

Though Zadia’s first two towers sold out very quickly due to high demand, OFWs still have the opportunity to purchase a unit in the third Zadia tower that is currently being developed. There in an ongoing promotion of as low as 15k/monthly amortization for units in Tower 3.

Zadia is a premier green development of Equus Property Venture, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Greenfield Development Corporation.

