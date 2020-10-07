Bloom Residences: Taking Healthy Living to The Home

The modern city dweller is surrounded by responsibilities, longer work hours, and minimal time spent with Nature. As days turn to weeks and weeks turn to years, the physical and mental toll on one’s well-being is undeniable. This is why the balance of work and play has become a part of corporate office culture — a happier employee works more efficiently where there is balance between work and play.

As this new, active lifestyle has become more sought-after, wellness-centered architecture has taken center-stage.

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) caters to this new lifestyle with Bloom Residences, the first active lifestyle-centric development south of the metro.

As the physical and mental benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle become more apparent to people, there is greater value in residences that are able to maintain an eco-friendly environment even in the heart of urban sprawl. Bloom Residences was developed to help sustain that dynamic balance for city dwellers, who have difficulty finding serenity and peace with limited green areas. This is especially true of people who are required to stay at home.

Find Sanctuary in Your City Home

Bloom Residences gives you access to a wide variety of fitness amenities and activities while being only a stone’s throw away from all of your family’s needs.

It was developed with urbanites and young families in mind. It offers comfortable 2- bedroom units and full access to more than 30 amenities across the entire property, designed for any kind of active lifestyle.

Bloom Residences is near malls, schools, hospitals, the airport, leisure and entertainment destinations, and major CBDs such as Alabang, Makati, and BGC, allowing you easy access to all of your essentials. Its strategic location right at the foot of Skyway-Sucat Exit gives you more time to be home to spend time with the family and less time on the road.

Designed with a sense of community spirit and health in mind, the sprawling development offers such amenities as a 1-km bike path around the property, a complete fitness center, a multipurpose court, a basketball and volleyball court, jogging paths that connect the various phases of the development, a skate park, and 11 swimming pools fit for adults and kids alike.

Wellness and Real Estate is the Future

In a society where a sedentary lifestyle is easy to fall into, Bloom Residences allows residents to choose from a plethora of activities for keeping fit and healthy. With travel limited and discouraged, residents have peace of mind knowing all the basic and wellness necessities they need are close to their home.

Bloom Residences provides amenities that cater to a dynamic lifestyle, whether you are an urbanite looking to upgrade your home or a young family looking for a place for your children to thrive in. After all, healthy living goes beyond regular physical activity; it is spending time with your loved ones, finding tranquility and safety in your own home, and knowing that your family is flourishing in a stimulating environment.

With wellness integrated into real estate, it is certain that in the coming years people will see more growth and development in this wellness-centric trend in architecture.

For more information on Bloom Residences, visit https://smdc.com/properties/bloom-residences/