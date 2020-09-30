Top ideas for OFWs to find suitable condos in PH this 2020

One of the many dreams of an OFW is to own a property – whether that’s a house and lot or perhaps a condo that they could call their own.

When buying a condo, several factors come into play, especially if the OFW aims to earn money out of their investment.

Here’s a quick list to check:

OFWs have the option to go for either urban areas in the city or suburban locations in the provinces. In Luzon, for instance, there’s a growing trend of increased developments in the ‘Greater Manila Area’ that encompasses provinces of Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Batangas.

Reputation. Your chosen developer should exhibit a great history and track record of growing communities from barren lands. This means that they should not only be responsible about physical infrastructure, but that they should also contribute to nurturing the community that will soon live in the very projects they build today.

Many OFWs check the number of successful projects that the developer has built, and ask family members and contacts who have lived in the areas developed by the said developer to make sure that they will have little to no problems by the time they begin living in their condos or have it rented out to others.

Lifestyle. Filipinos who have been working for several years overseas who are already worn out from the bustling cityscapes in their respective countries hope to enjoy a more relaxing space for their family back home.

This is why they opt for green communities with a background of nature that offers comfort to the weary eyes and tired bodies when they head back to their houses.

One of the emerging lush green communities with a strategic location is Greenfield City located at Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Its developer, Greenfield Development Corporation, has long enjoyed a track record spanning decades of satisfied clients whose generations continue to trust the company to continue nurturing the communities that their family lives in.

Within Greenfield City lies Zadia – a low-density and contemporary-themed condominium that promises to provide “greenspiration” – perfect for OFWs who wish to retreat from the fast-paced bustling city sceneries and relax towards a more laid-back atmosphere that allows them to bask in the wonders that nature has to offer.

Eighty percent of the entire development has been allocated for open, green spaces with tree-lined roads, lush greeneries on playgrounds and other amenities. Each unit also has a balcony for a refreshing green view that homeowners can enjoy every morning.

Zadia’s first two towers have already been sold out, but OFWs can now opt for the third tower within the green city. Greenfield has also announced that two similar towers are on the way, which shows the ongoing demand for more buildings to rise in the heart of Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Zadia is a premier development of Equus Property Venture, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenfield Development Corporation, one of the largest real estate and landholding companies in the country.

