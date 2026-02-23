Romualdez pushes bill to establish dedicated OFW hospitals nationwide

Martin Romualdez called for the passage of a measure seeking to create and institutionalize Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) hospitals nationwide.

In a statement, Romualdez said House Bill (HB) No. 7227, or the OFW Hospital Act, aims to establish the OFW Hospital as a Level III facility in the San Fernando, under the direct supervision of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The hospital will primarily serve OFWs and their qualified dependents.

The bill envisions the hospital as a full-service facility providing healthcare before deployment, while on contract abroad, and upon return. It also mandates comprehensive services for migrant workers, including active or inactive Overseas Workers Welfare Administration contributors, their legal dependents, and even the general public.

Romualdez clarified that the hospital may accommodate non-OFW patients whenever capacity allows.

“Our OFWs carry our economy on their backs. One way to recognize their contribution is to ensure that they and their families have access to quality healthcare,” Romualdez said. “And we can do this through the establishment of an OFW Hospital—an institution that will focus on our OFWs, from their needs before departure, to their families, and to their medical needs upon returning to our country.”

The bill requires OFW hospitals to provide 24/7 telehealth services for migrant workers and their families. Support may also extend through Philippine foreign posts or labor offices to assist distressed OFWs awaiting repatriation.

To cover the full cycle of migrant health, the facility will serve as a site for pre-employment medical examinations and help strengthen health surveillance through post-employment or post-arrival exams.

The DMW will take the lead in hospital administration, planning, staffing, and engagement with OFW organizations, while the Department of Health (DOH) will provide technical support, assist with capital outlay, and monitor compliance with hospital standards.