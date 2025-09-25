Ex-DPWH exec tags Escudero, Revilla, Binay in flood control controversy

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Roberto Bernardo implicated several lawmakers in alleged anomalous flood control projects, naming Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, former senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay, and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

In an affidavit presented during a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, Bernardo claimed that he delivered around ₱160 million, or 20 percent of an ₱800-million project fund, to a certain “Meynardo,” who he said was meant to turn it over to Escudero.

Bernardo also linked Revilla, Binay, and Co to the supposed scheme, which centered on questionable infrastructure contracts.

The former DPWH official has applied for the government’s Witness Protection Program.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla asked the Senate panel to allow him to bring Bernardo to the Department of Justice to evaluate his testimony. The committee approved the request following deliberations with its members.