Gov’t reaffirms support for BARMM transition

The national government remains committed to the transition of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Office of the Special Assistant to the President said.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. attended the Chief Minister’s Hour at the Bangsamoro Government Center, where he reiterated the Marcos administration’s support for sustaining the gains of the peace process, ensuring meaningful autonomy, and promoting inclusive development in the region.

“The progress we have seen in BARMM is a product of cooperation, trust, and shared vision. The national government remains fully supportive of the region’s transition efforts, and we look forward to deeper collaboration to uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos in the Bangsamoro,” Lagdameo said in a press statement.

The BARMM parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 13.

Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua welcomed Lagdameo’s visit, saying it reflects strong partnership and confidence in BARMM’s institutions.

Officials from the Office of the President, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, and the Bangsamoro Cabinet were also present.