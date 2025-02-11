PH NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo brothers lead in latest 2025 Senate survey

Erwin (left) and Ben Tulfo (right). Courtesy: Erwin Tulfo, Ben Tulfo/FB

The Tulfo brothers, Erwin and Ben, are leading the recent senatorial polls conducted by OCTA Research for the first quarter of 2025.

Erwin Tulfo took the top spot with 70% of respondents saying they would vote for him, while Ben Tulfo secured second or third place with 60%.

Senator Bong Go followed closely with 58%, placing in the second to fourth range, while Tito Sotto garnered 52%, ranking third to eighth.

The rest of the top 12 include: – Bong Revilla Jr. (49%) – Willie Revillame (48%) – Ping Lacson (48%) – Pia Cayetano (46%) – Manny Pacquiao (45%) – Imee Marcos (44%) – Lito Lapid (43%) – Benhur Abalos (39%) Francis Tolentino, Abby Binay, Camille Villar, and Bato de la Rosa ranked 12th to 16th.

The survey asked, “If the May 2025 elections were held today, who would you likely vote for as Senator?” The data, gathered from 1,200 respondents nationwide between January 25 and 31, 2025, has a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

