Marcos dismisses health rumors: ‘Do I look sick?’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has dismissed rumors circulating about his alleged hospitalization, firmly refuting claims that he recently faced a medical emergency.

In a brief interview with reporters on Wednesday, September 4, Marcos urged the public to rely on credible sources for information.

“Do I look sick? That’s what we need to watch out for—fake news like that. Don’t believe anything unless it comes from a credible source,” Marcos said.

The President clarified that he spent Tuesday, September 3, at home, where he held meetings and carried out his duties.

He expressed surprise that rumors about his health had surfaced online.

“I had a meeting in the morning, followed by a command conference with some of our commanders. The rest of the day, I spent reading briefs and handling paperwork,” Marcos explained.

“It’s totally and completely fake. I don’t even have a cold. There’s nothing wrong with me—I’m fine,” he added.

The health rumors emerged online, with some netizens and critics using the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President) as Tropical Storm Enteng affected Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Some even went so far as to demand “proof of life.”

