PH NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

BI to upgrade e-gates to improve processing time

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo (Courtesy: BI)

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that it will upgrade its e-gates system to improve processing time.

In a statement the BI said arriving passengers can expect the removal of the scanning of boarding passes when using the e-gates.

This is expected to lessen the processing time for arriving passengers.

Immigration chief Norman Tansingco said they are now coordinating with airlines to integrate the data of passengers.

Tansingco said that there were reports that passengers were not able to use the e-gates due to technical glitches.

“Our e-gates are also being reconfigured to be label-free,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Instead of printing a sticker to be attached to the passport, passengers will receive an email acknowledging their arrival. This is the best practice that we are emulating from other countries,” he added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template 92

Huawei’s ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: Inspired tech for creativity and fashion

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T143511.214

Beatriz Saw defends Bea Alonzo from bashers

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2024 02 08 at 2.06.35 PM

“Anak ng OFW” Bitoy calls OFWs to save for their future

2 hours ago
Cami Template 91

Filipino Architects and Engineers Help Shape the Middle East’s Sustainable Future

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button