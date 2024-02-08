BI to upgrade e-gates to improve processing time

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that it will upgrade its e-gates system to improve processing time.

In a statement the BI said arriving passengers can expect the removal of the scanning of boarding passes when using the e-gates.

This is expected to lessen the processing time for arriving passengers.

Immigration chief Norman Tansingco said they are now coordinating with airlines to integrate the data of passengers.

Tansingco said that there were reports that passengers were not able to use the e-gates due to technical glitches.

“Our e-gates are also being reconfigured to be label-free,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Instead of printing a sticker to be attached to the passport, passengers will receive an email acknowledging their arrival. This is the best practice that we are emulating from other countries,” he added.