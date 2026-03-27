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DMW shuts down recruitment firms over illegal schemes targeting Europe jobs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers has ordered the closure of a recruitment agency and its partner visa consultancy firm in Manila over alleged illegal recruitment activities targeting jobs in Europe.

Authorities said the firms offered positions in countries such as Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, promising salaries of up to ₱80,000 for roles including factory workers, farmers, and drivers.

Applicants were reportedly charged placement fees ranging from ₱120,000 to ₱150,000 but were not deployed even after waiting for more than a year.

Investigations also revealed that the agency had no approved job orders for the positions it was offering, despite being licensed but already under suspension.

The Department said those involved will face charges of illegal recruitment and will be placed on a list barring them from participating in overseas employment programs.

The closure brings to seven the total number of establishments shut down this year as authorities intensify efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers from fraudulent schemes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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