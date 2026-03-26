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Palace studying expanded fuel subsidies, aid for middle class

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Malacañang said the government is studying proposals to expand fuel subsidies and provide financial assistance to middle-income Filipinos as oil prices continue to rise.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said broader subsidies, including possible support for minimum wage earners and middle-class households, remain under review and will depend on available funding.

She said current interventions have focused on the transport sector, which was among the first to be affected by rising fuel costs, with subsidies, fare discounts, and free rides already rolled out.

The Palace is also looking at measures adopted by other Southeast Asian countries, while balancing fiscal limitations and existing laws that restrict direct control over fuel prices.

Officials cited Republic Act 12316, which allows the President to suspend or reduce fuel excise taxes, as a key policy tool, though its implementation will depend on global oil price movements.

The review comes as the government ramps up its response under a declared energy emergency aimed at stabilizing supply and cushioning the impact of rising fuel costs on households and businesses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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