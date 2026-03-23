Marcos orders creation of crisis committee amid fuel price surge

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a crisis committee to address the impact of rising fuel prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said on Monday that the President had already directed the formation of the committee even before proposals were raised.

“Okay bago pa po may nag-suggest na gumawa ng crisis committee, nag-utos na po ang Pangulo na maggawa officially ng crisis committee, so hintayin na lang po natin ang dokumento, pina-finalized na po,” Castro said during a press briefing.

Castro declined to provide further details, noting that the committee’s structure and mandate are still being finalized. She said it would focus on addressing the concerns of sectors affected by the Middle East crisis, which has triggered double-digit increases in fuel prices.

Industry sources said diesel prices could rise by P16 to P18 per liter on Tuesday, while gasoline prices may increase by P9 to P11 per liter. This could push diesel prices beyond P120 per liter in some gas stations.

Last week, transport groups staged a nationwide strike, calling on the government to respond to the challenges faced by drivers and operators amid soaring fuel costs.

The government has begun rolling out cash assistance to affected sectors, starting with tricycle drivers, as part of its efforts to cushion the impact of the price hikes.