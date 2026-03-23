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Amihan ends, dry season begins — PAGASA

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The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has declared the end of the northeast monsoon or amihan, signaling the start of the country’s warm and dry season.

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said the coming weeks will bring hotter and more humid conditions, with peak temperatures expected from April until the first half of May.

Weather officials warned that some areas in Northern and Central Luzon may experience prolonged “dry days,” or days with minimal rainfall.

Ilocos Norte and Apayao could see up to 31 dry days in April, while extreme northern Luzon may record 21 to 25 dry days by May.

PAGASA also warned that temperatures in northern areas may rise as high as 40.5 degrees Celsius, with heat index levels expected to increase nationwide.

Authorities urged the public to take precautions, including avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and staying well-hydrated.

The agency continues to monitor heat index levels and advised the public to regularly check updates for safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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