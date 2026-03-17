Man sentenced to jail and deportation for forging travel documents

The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a six-month prison sentence and deportation for a man convicted of forging a passport and residency permit. The court also ordered the confiscation of the forged documents.

Prosecutors said the defendant collaborated with an unidentified accomplice to falsify an official passport using his personal details and photograph, intending to evade UAE entry and residency laws.

He was also accused of assisting in forging a 90-day entry visa and later using the fake passport and residency permit with authorities. Additional charges included providing false information to officials and illegal entry.

The Court of Appeal’s State Security Chamber had previously imposed the six-month jail term, ordered deportation after sentence completion, confiscated the forged documents, and required the payment of court costs.

The Public Prosecution appealed, arguing that forgery of travel documents warrants a harsher penalty. The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal, noting that Article 32 of Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 does not allow suspended sentences or substitutions for offenses under the law.

The Supreme Court affirmed that the lower court correctly considered mitigating circumstances under Article 99 of the Penal Code while imposing the sentence, deportation, and confiscation of the forged documents.