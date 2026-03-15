PH Embassy in Rome honors SEA games medalists

The Philippine Embassy in Rome honored several Filipino and Filipino-Italian athletes who represented the Philippines in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

During a ceremony held at the embassy’s Chancery Hall on March 12, Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial presented Certificates of Recognition to the athletes in recognition of their achievements and contributions in bringing pride to the country.

Team Philippines concluded its campaign at the 33rd SEA Games with 50 gold medals, finishing sixth overall in the regional sporting event.

Among the athletes recognized was rhythmic gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo, who won a gold medal in the individual event and a bronze medal in the team category.

Hockey players Agostino Alfieri, captain of the Philippine Hockey 5s team, and Clayton Lanting were also honored after winning bronze medals in their events.

Windsurfer Arrianne Angela Paz, another bronze medalist, received recognition for her performance in the competition.

Meanwhile, the parents of basketball gold medalist Dalph Panopio accepted the recognition on his behalf after he helped the Philippine men’s basketball team win gold.

In his message, Ambassador Imperial praised the athletes for their dedication and perseverance, saying their achievements highlight the global strength of Filipino talent and inspire pride among Filipinos abroad.

The event also recognized Filipino and Filipino-Italian university graduates in Italy for their academic achievements and contributions to society.