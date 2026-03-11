Zanjoe Marudo reacts to ex Bea Alonzo’s upcoming wedding

Actor Zanjoe Marudo shared his reaction to the upcoming wedding of his former girlfriend Bea Alonzo with fiancé Vincent Co.

The couple’s marriage banns were recently announced at St. Peter the Apostle Parish, hinting that their wedding could take place between the last week of March and the first week of April.

During a media conference for his upcoming series The Silent Noise, Marudo was asked about Alonzo’s wedding plans.

His initial reaction was playful, saying: “Totoo ba? Wala akong imbitasyon eh.”

Despite the joke, the actor expressed happiness for his ex-girlfriend, saying he is glad to see her move forward and find happiness.

Marudo and Alonzo were in a relationship in the early 2010s and dated for about five years before parting ways in 2016.