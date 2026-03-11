Dubai Court orders woman to pay Dh25,000 for defaming cosmetic clinic owner

A court in Dubai has ordered a woman to pay Dh25,000 in compensation to a cosmetic clinic owner after making public accusations that damaged the businesswoman’s reputation.

According to court records, the incident happened at a cosmetic clinic in Bur Dubai where the defendant allegedly accused the clinic owner of theft and claimed her income came from illegal activities.

The remarks were reportedly made in front of employees and clients at the clinic and were witnessed by several people.

The case first led to a criminal trial where prosecutors charged the woman with defamation and public insult. A criminal court later convicted her and imposed a Dh5,000 fine, a ruling that was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Following the final criminal conviction, the clinic owner filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in damages, arguing that the accusations harmed her reputation, caused financial losses, and led to the loss of clients and business partners.

The court eventually ruled that the defendant must pay Dh25,000 in compensation for the damage caused by the defamatory statements.