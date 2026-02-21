NewsLatest News

PH delegation visits detained, distressed OFWs in Oman

Staff Report

A delegation from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) visited detained and distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Oman on February 19, 2025, reaffirming the Philippine government’s commitment to their welfare and legal protection.

The delegation was led by Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. and Assistant Secretary Violeta D. Illescas, along with Migrant Workers Office–Oman Labor Attaché Alice Q. Visperas.

During their visit to a detention facility, the officials met with OFWs to hear their concerns and assured them of continued legal assistance and welfare support. The team distributed phone cards to help the workers reconnect with their families in the Philippines, as well as food packs and essential supplies.

Also present was MWO-Oman’s legal representative, Darwish Al Obaidani, who is handling the detainees’ cases to ensure their rights are safeguarded and that they receive proper legal aid.

The delegation also visited the Migrant Workers and Resource Center (MWRC), where distressed OFWs are temporarily sheltered. Officials spoke with the residents, offering encouragement and reiterating the government’s support for their recovery and eventual repatriation.

The DMW, through its overseas post and in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Muscat, said it continues to strengthen programs and responsive assistance mechanisms to protect the dignity and well-being of Filipino migrant workers in Oman. 

