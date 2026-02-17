UAE, Bahrain launch pilot ‘single travel point’ to streamline air travel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have launched the pilot phase of a new “single travel point” initiative aimed at streamlining air travel between the two countries, underscoring growing regional integration in aviation, security and digital infrastructure.

The project allows Emirati and Bahraini citizens to complete travel procedures in their country of departure, cutting waiting times and easing congestion at arrival airports. Officials said the scheme is expected to boost tourism and trade, support economic growth and deepen security cooperation.

In the UAE, the initiative is being implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in coordination with Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The pilot phase will be rolled out at Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport.

Under the system, travelers will complete pre-departure registration through integrated digital platforms featuring biometric verification, e-gates and real-time data processing. Passenger information will be securely shared between authorities before arrival, enabling faster processing and fewer formalities at destination airports.

Officials said the system is designed to shorten queues, speed up entry procedures and enhance both comfort and security. It also aims to improve the accuracy of identity verification and strengthen border controls.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, described the project as one of the Gulf region’s most innovative mobility initiatives. He said it reflects a shared commitment among Gulf states to adopt advanced technologies and strengthen cooperation at local, regional and international levels.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director General of Ports at the authority, said the initiative demonstrates the high level of strategic integration between the two countries. He added that digital connectivity and pre-clearance systems would ensure efficiency and security while safeguarding personal data.

Authorities said the system represents a step toward a broader vision of smart mobility across the Gulf region and could be expanded to other countries in the future.