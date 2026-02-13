Dubai, Kuwait bust international drug ring, seize over 14M Captagon pills

Dubai Police, in coordination with authorities from the State of Kuwait, has dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate and confiscated more than 14 million Captagon pills.

Authorities said the syndicate used an elaborate concealment method, hiding the illegal drugs inside sacks of corn grains that were loaded into five shipping containers. In total, two tonnes and 250 kilograms of Captagon — equivalent to 14,062,500 pills — were seized during the joint operation.

The crackdown followed the exchange of confidential intelligence between Dubai and Kuwaiti anti-narcotics teams, prompting an extensive surveillance effort. Investigators identified three Arab nationals linked to the shipment, which had entered through the port of another Arab country.

Once authorities completed their intelligence assessment, specialised teams launched an operation and arrested the suspects while they were unloading the sacks for storage. The entire shipment of narcotics was confiscated at the site.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Bureau, praised the close coordination and intelligence-sharing between Dubai Police and their Kuwaiti counterparts. He said the successful operation underscores the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, while significantly strengthening regional security and disrupting cross-border drug trafficking networks.