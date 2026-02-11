NewsLatest NewsPH News

DOTr cites possible overloading in Basilan ferry sinking

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said overloading is among the possible causes of the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 off the waters of Basilan.

In a press conference, DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said initial findings by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) point to the likelihood of overcapacity and overloading.

“One of the potential causes identified in the sinking of the vessel is the possibility of overcapacity and overloading. When there is overloading or overcapacity, there is a chance that cargo shifting occurred, particularly among the rolling cargoes,” Lopez said.

He explained that overloading or overcapacity refers to the combined weight of passengers and rolling cargo exceeding the vessel’s actual carrying capacity.

Lopez also said investigators are looking into other possible factors, including poor seamanship and safety violations.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 departed Zamboanga City for Jolo, Sulu on the evening of January 25, but submerged in Basilan waters the following morning.

Following the incident, the DOTr ordered the grounding of the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines as authorities conduct a maritime safety and inspection audit.

The PCG said the death toll from the incident has climbed to 52, while the number of survivors remains at 316.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

605635005 1421031926046253 3007942923943344122 n

Mark Herras clarifies viral crying video, says it was due to personal issues

14 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

VP Sara Duterte says she has cut communication with some senators to spare them from alleged harassment

14 hours ago
628152416 1525476709581236 2751193216334638119 n

Malacañang reviewing provisions, PH–Indonesia talks on Mary Jane Veloso case

14 hours ago
629353281 122240269286255990 4893811338340743703 n

China bars Kalayaan officials after ambassador declared persona non grata

14 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button