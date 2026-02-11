DOTr cites possible overloading in Basilan ferry sinking

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said overloading is among the possible causes of the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 off the waters of Basilan.

In a press conference, DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said initial findings by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) point to the likelihood of overcapacity and overloading.

“One of the potential causes identified in the sinking of the vessel is the possibility of overcapacity and overloading. When there is overloading or overcapacity, there is a chance that cargo shifting occurred, particularly among the rolling cargoes,” Lopez said.

He explained that overloading or overcapacity refers to the combined weight of passengers and rolling cargo exceeding the vessel’s actual carrying capacity.

Lopez also said investigators are looking into other possible factors, including poor seamanship and safety violations.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 departed Zamboanga City for Jolo, Sulu on the evening of January 25, but submerged in Basilan waters the following morning.

Following the incident, the DOTr ordered the grounding of the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines as authorities conduct a maritime safety and inspection audit.

The PCG said the death toll from the incident has climbed to 52, while the number of survivors remains at 316.