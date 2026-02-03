UAE launches confidential reporting service to strengthen national security

The UAE State Security Department (SSD) has introduced a new service that allows the public to report security-related concerns confidentially, under the campaign slogan “State Security is Everyone’s Responsibility.” The initiative emphasizes that safeguarding national security is a shared duty.

The service covers a wide range of issues, including extremist activities, suspicious behavior, threats to national unity, insults or defamation against the state and its symbols, espionage, information leaks, and any actions that may disrupt public order or community safety.

Reports can be submitted anonymously, with the SSD guaranteeing strict privacy and data protection standards. Authorities said the initiative encourages early intervention by combining community vigilance with professional security oversight to prevent risks before they escalate.

The SSD service is available 24/7 through multiple channels:

• Toll-free number: 800 6600

• Website: www.ssd.gov.ae

• Mobile application: SSD UAE app

• SMS: short-code 6006

Officials stressed that confidentiality is a key aspect of the service. All reports are securely processed, maintaining anonymity while safeguarding personal data according to international standards.

The launch reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to national security and its focus on shared responsibility, reinforcing the country’s reputation as one of the safest in the world.