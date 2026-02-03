UAE Labor Ministry warns public vs fake emails using MoHRE name

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a warning about fraudulent emails circulating online that falsely appear to come from the ministry and are intended to deceive recipients into clicking links, downloading files, or sharing sensitive personal information.

In a statement, MoHRE said these scam messages are designed to steal data and enable online fraud by exploiting the ministry’s name and official branding. The public was urged to remain cautious and avoid engaging with any suspicious emails claiming to represent the ministry.

To help residents identify fake messages, MoHRE highlighted three key precautions. First, recipients should not rely solely on the sender name, as it can easily be falsified. Second, users should carefully review the full email address and message content. Third, they should be alert for spelling mistakes, unusual wording, or irregular formatting — common signs of scam emails.

The ministry also cautioned against acting impulsively, noting that fraudsters often use fear, urgency, or threats to pressure victims into responding quickly. Users were advised to pause, verify links before clicking, and avoid opening attachments from unknown or suspicious sources.

MoHRE emphasized that it will never request passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), or banking and credit card details through email or any other communication channel.

To confirm whether a message is legitimate, the ministry encouraged the public to use official platforms such as its website, the MOHRE UAE smart application, or its customer service hotline. In cases of suspected fraud, MoHRE advised recipients to stop interacting with the message immediately, avoid clicking any links, delete the email, and change their email passwords as a precaution.